Campbell River curbside organics collection limited to 360 litres per week

Changes, which begin May 15, help the city continue to provide curbside collection services

Beginning on May 15, 2023, the City of Campbell River will introduce a 360-litre limit, per household, per week, to the Organics Curbside Collection program to help keep the program on schedule. (Photo/RDCO)

The volumes of yard waste placed at the curb at a number of properties around Campbell River have resulted in delays to the entire waste collection schedule.

Beginning on May 15, 2023, the city will introduce a 360-litre limit, per household, per week, to the Organics Curbside Collection program to help keep the program on schedule.

The City of Campbell River now accepts food and yard waste year-round as part of a weekly Organics Curbside Collection program. Collecting organics, which can then be composted, help divert food and yard waste from the landfill.

“The city is focused on delivering residents a high-quality service through the Curbside Collection program, which offers regular, reliable collection and promotes waste diversion through composting,” says Drew Hadfield, Director of Operations. “Most residents are already well within the 360-litre limit and this change helps ensure that pick-up takes place on schedule throughout the summer for all households in the program.”

Although the city has provided unlimited weekly yard waste collection for many years, the current system is not financially sustainable or operationally deliverable. In recent summers, due to the volumes of yard waste placed at the curb at a number of properties, delays have occurred to the entire collection schedule. Placing a limit allows the curbside collection contractor to anticipate the levels of organics waste to be collected, which will help keep the program on schedule throughout the summer.

Staff are exploring an additional bag tag system, as directed by council, that will allow residents to purchase additional pick-up capacity, similar to the general garbage collection program.

To get involved in the Organics Curbside Collection program, follow these three simple steps:

1. Collect food waste in your green kitchen bin or container of your choice.

2. Empty the kitchen bin and yard waste into a strong-lidded container made of plastic, rubber, or galvanized steel.

3. Place the strong-lidded food and yard waste container at the curb on the day of collection. No bag or container should weigh more than 20kg and all organic waste should not exceed a volume of 360 litres.

To sign up for curbside collection reminders, download the Campbell River Recycles app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on the organics program, what is accepted, what isn’t, and so much more, visit campbellriver.ca/organics.

READ MORE: Campbell River’s curbside organics collection begins April 17

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverwaste disposal