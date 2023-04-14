The City of Campbell River is launching its curbside organics collection program on April 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River curbside organics collection gets underway April 17

Food waste can be picked up on scheduled garbage and recycling collection days

Starting April 17, residents can combine yard and food waste for curbside collection in Campbell River.

Food waste can be transferred from green kitchen bins into a sealed container for pick-up on scheduled garbage and recycling collection days.

The Campbell River Recycles App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is a useful tool for residents to stay informed about curbside collection updates. In addition, residents can access printable calendars, email, text, or telephone reminders about garbage, recycling, and organics collection notices on the city’s website under Curbside Collection.

Visit campbellriver.ca/organics for answers to FAQs on this new city service, to learn how to properly prepare organic waste for collection, and to download the Campbell River Recycles App.

Kitchen bins to be delivered to eligible households ahead of organic waste collection service

Campbell River's curbside organics collection begins April 17

