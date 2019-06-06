Campbell River Crimestoppers issues warning about thefts from autos

Campbell River Crimestoppers is reporting on Twitter a “string of overnight Thefts From Autos in around the S. Birch & Albatross Cres. area from opportunistic thieves!”
Crimestoppers urges people to “lock your vehicles and keep an eye out for each other and report suspicious activity to police.”
— crcrimestoppers (@CrimestoppersCR) June 6, 2019