Crime Stoppers is looking for tips in relation to some incidents of thefts from vehicles. File photo

Campbell River Crime Stoppers looking for tips on thefts from vehicles

Several vehicles were broken into overnight on Jan. 15

Crime Stoppers is looking for tips in relation to a rash of thefts from vehicles this.

There have been several in recent months, and once again this week someone broken into a number of cars over the night of Tuesday, Jan. 15 and the following morning.

Police are investigating these cases to identify and locate suspects, some of whom have been posted online. Crime Stoppers is urging the public to remove all valuables and lock doors for vehicles. People are also asked to report any suspicious activity to police, or if a crime is in progress, to call 911.

This week’s rash of thefts took place in the Willow Point area on Grayson Road, Apple Drive and Bartlett Road. There were also reports of thefts recently from the Nicola Road, Forest Grove and Legacy areas.

Crime Stoppers asks people to submit tips at 1-800-222-TIPS if someone has an idea of who may be responsible for these incidents. Information can be found on the Crime Stoppers website at http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com

