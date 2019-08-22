Campbell River continues secondary suites consultation with online survey and in-person consultation

There’s still time to have your say about secondary suites in Campbell River.

Two more public information events are scheduled for September and an online survey will be available from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12.

You can attend the open house events Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Sportsplex or Sept. 17 at the Vancouver Island Regional Library branch in downtown Campbell River.

Access the online survey on the City’s website, along with answers to frequently asked questions. Find both at campbellriver.ca/secondarysuites.

A draft bylaw to allow secondary suites in all single-family residences received first reading from Council on July 22 with direction to pursue public input on the proposed change. Public information events were held Aug. 7 at the Campbell River Community Centre and Aug. 20 at the Willow Point Hall. The City also sought feedback from passers-by at the entrances to local grocery stores.

Do you have questions about secondary suites? Please contact Heather Kauer, senior planner with the City of Campbell River at heather.kauer@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-5797.

