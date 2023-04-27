Campbell River Community Foundation sets up Housing Fund

The Campbell River Community Foundation has set up a new endowment fund specifically to help local groups tackle the housing crisis.

The fund, which was set up this month, will grow in value year after year in perpetuity. The Community Foundation will open it up for granting every year, and choose organizations and groups working in the housing field. The idea came out of the Vital Conversation on Housing Security that was held in November.

“At that event we heard from organizations that some of the hardest type of funding to come across is actually funding for like seed funding for projects,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Michaela Arruda. “We know there’s a need in housing and what can we do to have this money make the biggest impact. So we put together a proposal about using that money to actually see an endowment fund that is only for the housing sector.”

How it works is the Community Foundation put in some seed money and is accepting donations for the housing fund. From there, the fund will generate a return every year, which the Foundation will use as a grant fund for organizations looking to do work in the housing field.

“So (it’s for) any project that will be enhancing housing or the state of housing in our community. Any organization can apply to this specific housing fund to help enhance housing in Campbell River,” Arruda said. “To ensure that it does go as far as possible is we are looking now for community members to contribute to the housing fund so that we can ensure that the fund is enriched to a point where it can give back.”

An endowment fund is a long-term investment, Arruda said. As a permanent fixture, it will help the community in perpetuity. After 20 years or so, she said it will actually start generating more than was put into it in the first place, after which it essentially is “passive income,” Arruda said.

“It takes some time but it is a long-term sustainable regenerative resource of funding for our community,” she said.

The housing crisis is more than just a lack of four walls and a roof. There are systemic barriers in place that keep people from moving forward in a meaningful way. This fund can help address those barriers as well, Arruda said.

“They can also include objectives that strengthen Pathways to stable housing including housing support programs employment and life skills training and other activities that contribute to the prevention of homelessness or housing insecurity in our community.”

Donations, which can include appreciated assets and stocks, can be made directly to the fund through the Community Foundation’s website. Tax receipts are available.

“Housing insecurity does not discriminate from dual educated and dual income families to business owners to seniors who have worked and saved their whole lives,” Arruda said. “We are seeing increasing individuals in our community of these various demographics becoming unhoused.”

