Campbell River Community Centre polling station ‘very, very busy’ said official

Campbell Riverites getting out to vote in 43rd federal election

The polling station at the Campbell River Community Centre was busy around lunch time as citizens cast their vote in the 43rd federal election on Oct. 21, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The rain isn’t stopping Campbell Riverites from going out to vote in the federal election.

An Elections Canada official at the Community Centre polling station said their location has been “very, very busy” today.

The poll opened on time at 7 a.m. and it took about an hour for traffic to pick up.

With elections workers doing long days, officials are asking people to be kind and patient while waiting to cast their ballot.

They’re also reminding voters that voting in the federal election isn’t like the provincial election; you can’t vote at any location.

If you received a voter card in the mail, it will tell you what station to attend. Bring your voter card with you to vote. Don’t have your voter card? Don’t fret. Check out this Elections Canada link for more information on what you’ll need to vote today.

If you’re not sure what polling location to go to, plug your postal code into elections.ca to find out.

The polls will be open until 7 tonight.

