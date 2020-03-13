Campbell River’s Keith Notter has claimed the Guaranteed $1 million prize from the March 11 Lotto 6/49 draw on behalf of his coffee group, who all chip in for tickets every week. Photo courtesy BCLC

Campbell River coffee group claims $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

In their retired lives, Campbell River’s Keith Notter and his friends meet for coffee once a week to talk about life and purchase their group play lottery tickets for the week.

And after winning Wednesday’s Guaranteed Prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw, they have a lot more money for coffees.

The seven men met 30 years ago when they worked together at a local mine, but their friendship truly blossomed when they retired and began their coffee get-togethers.

“We’ve been getting together every Wednesday the last four years,” says Notter, who purchased the winning ticket at Merecroft Village.

Everyone in the group chips in every week and they buy tickets for the Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max draws.

They have no idea what they’re going to do with the money now that they’ve actually hit it big, though.

“This is the first time we’ve ever won anything this big. We never made any plans because we never believed we would win.”

The group of close friends does intend to continue having coffee together every Wednesday, and will keep playing the lottery together.

They do say, however, that they won’t be accepting a sudden influx of new members.

“We’re not letting anyone join our group,” joked one of the group members.

