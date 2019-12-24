Campbell River city transit frequency to increase in January

BC Transit has increased the number of trips on some of its routes, beginning Jan. 6

BC Transit is adding a few trips on a few routes in Campbell River beginning Jan. 6, to keep up with demand. Mirror File Photo

Riders of Campbell River city transit will see a few changes as of Jan. 6.

That’s when BC Transit’s additional 1,300 additional hours of service will begin and one route will see a slight alteration, accoring to a press release by the organization.

“BC Transit works hard to match service with demand,” the release says. “This service expansion will look to address customer feedback received from transit customers following the 2017 service change in the Campbell River Transit System.”

The upcoming service expansion will include three additional trips on weekdays for the No. 1 Campbellton/Willow Point bus, one additional weekday trip for the No. 4 Campbellton route, one additional mid-evening round trip weekday trip on for No. 6 Oyster River/Willow Point route, one additional weekday evening trip for the No. 7 Pedersen bus and one additional southbound trip for the No. 8 Quinsam/North Island College bus, which is also having some alterations on its routing.

The bus will now travel along Kalmar, Shelbourne and Rockland Road in both directions, restoring access to the Rockland Road area.

Route No. 1 Campbellton/Willowpoint will see two of the three trips being added at the end of school day in order to address the very high demand on this route and to help disperse student passenger loads, the release says.

For more information on schedules, fares and routes, visit bctransit.com/campbell-river or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.



