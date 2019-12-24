BC Transit is adding a few trips on a few routes in Campbell River beginning Jan. 6, to keep up with demand. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River city transit frequency to increase in January

BC Transit has increased the number of trips on some of its routes, beginning Jan. 6

Riders of Campbell River city transit will see a few changes as of Jan. 6.

That’s when BC Transit’s additional 1,300 additional hours of service will begin and one route will see a slight alteration, accoring to a press release by the organization.

“BC Transit works hard to match service with demand,” the release says. “This service expansion will look to address customer feedback received from transit customers following the 2017 service change in the Campbell River Transit System.”

The upcoming service expansion will include three additional trips on weekdays for the No. 1 Campbellton/Willow Point bus, one additional weekday trip for the No. 4 Campbellton route, one additional mid-evening round trip weekday trip on for No. 6 Oyster River/Willow Point route, one additional weekday evening trip for the No. 7 Pedersen bus and one additional southbound trip for the No. 8 Quinsam/North Island College bus, which is also having some alterations on its routing.

The bus will now travel along Kalmar, Shelbourne and Rockland Road in both directions, restoring access to the Rockland Road area.

Route No. 1 Campbellton/Willowpoint will see two of the three trips being added at the end of school day in order to address the very high demand on this route and to help disperse student passenger loads, the release says.

For more information on schedules, fares and routes, visit bctransit.com/campbell-river or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

Just Posted

Campbell River city transit frequency to increase in January

BC Transit has increased the number of trips on some of its routes, beginning Jan. 6

Campbell River’s Teal Harle earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Campbell River Storm win eight straight before holiday break

Return to the Brindy Jan. 3 to host the Oceanside Generals

UPDATE: Vancouver Island plane crash victim was from the Comox Valley

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Most Read