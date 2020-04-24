Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

City Council is changing its regular council meeting time to 3 p.m. until further notice.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person. Meetings will continue to be webcast through the city’s website (www.campbellriver.ca), and the city will continue to provide meetings highlights.

Next meeting is Monday, April 27 at 3 p.m.

Regular city council meetings used to start at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: City of Campbell River implements service fees and tax penalty relief measures as part of COVID-19 response

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau
Next story
Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

Just Posted

Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

Storey Creek re-opened to members April 22, poised to re-open for non-members Saturday

Quadra Island Golf Club, Campbell River Golf and Country Club remain closed

Strathcona Regional District approves borrowing bylaw for Quadra Island sewer project

Grant application filed for remaining costs on project

SRD plans to purchase Campbell River tourism-based radio station

Regional board to vote on issue Wednesday

City of Campbell River implements service fees and tax penalty relief measures as part of COVID-19 response

Council reviewed city finances and how to ease financial hardships resulting from the pandemic

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Most Read