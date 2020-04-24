Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

City Council is changing its regular council meeting time to 3 p.m. until further notice.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person. Meetings will continue to be webcast through the city’s website (www.campbellriver.ca), and the city will continue to provide meetings highlights.

Next meeting is Monday, April 27 at 3 p.m.

Regular city council meetings used to start at 6:30 p.m.

