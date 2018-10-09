Campbell River city council candidates to debate issues posed by readers at all-candidates forum

We’re looking for your input; send us your questions

The candidates for Campbell River City Council will be debating the issues at a forum on Oct. 15 and we want your help in deciding what will be up for debate.

The Campbell River Mirror will host an all-candidates forum for for city council at the Tidemark Theatre and we are asking our readers for questions to put to the candidates. You can submit your questions by emailing editor@campbellrivermirror.com or messaging us on Facebook.

At the all-candidates forum, we will give the candidates for city council one minute to introduce themselves and then we will ask a selection of questions submitted to us and some that we have come up with ourselves. The candidates will then have one minute each to answer the question.

Unlike other forums, this will not be focused on a particular issue but will instead range widely over the issues facing the City of Campbell River.

We will be looking for a fast-paced and informative evening that will help voters in Campbell River decide who to vote for. So, send in your questions now and show up at the Tidemark Theatre at 7 p.m. to see what the candidates have to say.

