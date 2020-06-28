Campbell River Canadian Tire closed due to flooding

Canadian Tire is closed in Campbell River this morning as a crew deals with flooding inside the store.
Staff members were posted outside the store’s entrance to let people know the store was closed.
One staff member said a crew was inside working on managing the flooding. The garden centre, which has a separate entrance and is housed outside, remains open for business.
When the rest of the store will reopen is still unknown.
