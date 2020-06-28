Just Canadian Tire’s garden centre is open in Campbell River today (June 28) as a crew deals with flooding inside the store. Photo by Marissa Tiel Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Canadian Tire closed due to flooding

The store’s garden centre is still open for business

Canadian Tire is closed in Campbell River this morning as a crew deals with flooding inside the store.

Staff members were posted outside the store’s entrance to let people know the store was closed.

One staff member said a crew was inside working on managing the flooding. The garden centre, which has a separate entrance and is housed outside, remains open for business.

When the rest of the store will reopen is still unknown.

Campbell River

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales
Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

