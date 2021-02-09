Campbell River byelection all-candidates meeting is tonight

Event will be livestreamed on Facebook; no public will be in attendance

For over a century, chambers of commerce across Canada have been providing the platforms for democracy engagement and discussion.

And in keeping with that tradition, the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce is holding an All-Candidates Debate tonight for Campbell River’s municipal byelection.

Tune in tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 7-9 p.m., for a live streamed debate from the Tidemark Theatre.

Due to the election of former city councillor Michele Babchuk to the provincial legislature, the City of Campbell River has a vacant council seat that will be filled by one of eight candidates on Feb. 27.

The debate will be live streamed to the Campbell River Mirror’s FaceBook page (@CampbellRiverMirror) as well as the Tidemark Theatre’s FaceBook page (@tidemarktheatre). A recording of the debate will be made available the next day on the Chamber’s YouTube Channel, the Campbell River Mirror website (www.campbellrivermirror.com), and will begin airing on Shaw Spotlight Channel 4 @ 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 and in addition, airing randomly until the election.

NOTE: There is no in-person audience. Candidates will be joining the moderator via ZOOM.

