Campbell River Bus Driver helps catch suspect after daytime bank robbery

The arrest was made at the Erickson Road stop in southern Campbell River. Photo courtesy Doug GallantThe arrest was made at the Erickson Road stop in southern Campbell River. Photo courtesy Doug Gallant
Campbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorCampbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River RCMP coordinated with BC Transit driver Doug Gallant to arrest a man in connection with the robbery. Photo courtesy Doug GallantCampbell River RCMP coordinated with BC Transit driver Doug Gallant to arrest a man in connection with the robbery. Photo courtesy Doug Gallant

A bank robbery was foiled in Campbell River thanks to an observant bus driver Thursday afternoon.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of Montreal downtown around 2:30 p.m. on June 2. According to witnesses, a masked man entered the bank and presented a note demanding money from one of the tellers. He was given what police call a “substantial amount of cash” and fled the bank on foot. Witnesses also saw the man changing clothes a short distance away.

The suspect was located shortly after on a BC Transit bus, when the driver noticed the man in the Willow Point area and notified police.

RCMP say the 42-year old was well known to them, and he was in custody to attend court on Friday.

“This was the best possible outcome that we could hope for in such a situation,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The quick response by police and the excellent witnesses allowed the incident to come to a conclusion without anyone being injured and the stolen funds being recovered.”

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Suspect charged in chaotic stabbing attack at Vancouver gas station

Grandmother hospitalized after dog attack on Vancouver Island


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMP

Previous story
‘National shame:’ Groups decry inaction on violence against Indigenous women, girls

Just Posted

The arrest was made at the Erickson Road stop in southern Campbell River. Photo courtesy Doug Gallant
Campbell River Bus Driver helps catch suspect after daytime bank robbery

Michelle Crosby Director of Clinical Services Delivery for the Campbell River (left) accepts a hand-carved paddle from Cory Cliffe of the 7 Generations Stewards Society. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River hospital workers thanked for hard work during pandemic

Dallas Smith lead a conference arguing for fish farming licences to be reissued at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences announces new Indigenous governance model

Students learned some mountain biking fundamentals at Phoenix Middle School as part of Go By Bike Week on Wednesday, June 1. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Comprehensive cycling showcase offered at Campbell River school