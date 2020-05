Campbell River Board of Education approves next year’s meeting schedule

First meeting is set for Sept. 8, 2020

The Campbell River Board of Education has approved its meeting schedule for the 2020/21 academic year. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

As the school year inches toward summer break, the Campbell River School Board is already planning for the next one.

During the May 26 virtual school board meeting, trustees approved a 16-meeting board of education schedule.

The first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2020. Meetings will occur approximately every three weeks on Tuesdays. Some meetings already earmarked for a purpose, like the Dec. 1, 2020 meeting when the chair and vice-chair will be elected.

The full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

