Campbell River BC Cannabis and BC Liquor stores raise thousands for wildfire victims

Campbell Riverites showed off their charitable side by donating tens of thousands of dollars to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires’ Appeal campaign at local BC Liquor and BC Cannabis locations.

The generous contributions will go towards aiding B.C. residents affected by this year’s wildfires.

The BC Liquor Store on Dogwood raised $25,591 between July 3 and Sept. 3, ranking sixth out of BCLS stores in the province; while customers at the Willow Point location donated $5,666.

The Discovery Harbour BC Cannabis Store ranked second in donations among BCCS stores in the province, with patrons contributing $8,631.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open in Campbell River next week

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire evacuees offered financial assistance through Canadian Red Cross

The program raised more than $1.45 million in donations, and was matched by both the provincial and federal governments for a total exceeding $4.35 million.

“This summer, we’ve witnessed first-hand the devastation from the wildfires and our thoughts are with all those who lost their homes and had their lives disrupted,” said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB). “Once again, our customers have displayed overwhelming generosity and we are thrilled that the provincial and federal governments will be matching their donations. We are proud to be an official disaster partner of the Canadian Red Cross and are grateful to our employees for their incredible support of these important campaigns.”

The funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in B.C. communities affected by wildfires, as well as support long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions.

“Thank you to all the customers and staff at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch for your incredible support of the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal,” said Patrick Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “This year’s wildfire season has impacted communities throughout the province and every dollar allows us to deliver much needed help now and in the weeks and months ahead.”

For BCLS, the stores that raised the most throughout the campaign were: Penticton Plaza, raising $46,261; Salmon Arm, raising $41,581; and Langley with $39,599.

For BCCS, the top three stores were: Kamloops Columbia Place, raising $12,165; Campbell River, raising $8,631; and Fort St. John with $5,817.

The LDB is an official disaster-relief supporter for the Canadian Red Cross, allowing the collection of Red Cross donations from BCLS and BCCS customers throughout British Columbia after major disasters.

Since 2003, BCLS customers and employees have raised nearly $4 million to help the Canadian Red Cross provide disaster relief for humanitarian crises both at home and abroad.

The LDB will soon launch its next fundraising campaign in its liquor and cannabis stores, in support of Food Banks BC. The upcoming campaign will run from Nov. 12, 2021 until Jan. 1, 2022. Funds collected by BCLS and BCCS on behalf of Food Banks BC are given to the food bank in the community where the funds are raised. Since April 2020, BCLS and BCCS have raised more than $1,631,818 for Food Banks BC.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Campbell RivercannabisCharity and Donations