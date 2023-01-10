Campbell River Royal Bank. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River bank closes ATM after hours, citing cleanliness and safety concerns

Bank will be revisiting hours of operation on regular basis

A bank in located in downtown Campbell River is limiting access to its on-site ATM to business hours only, due to difficulties maintaining “a level of safety and cleanliness.”

The Campbell River branch of the Royal Bank of Canada announced the decision via a letter on the branch doors posted on Jan. 6. The letter, signed by branch manager Matthijs Bruining, says the decision was made “with profound disappointment.”

“This difficult decision has not been made without many efforts by both RBC Corporate Security and the local Campbell River staff. Maintaining a level of safety and cleanliness to this location over the past 10 years has been a top priority and our ability to continue providing the high level of expected service has only deteriorated to the point where closure is our only option,” the letter says.

The ATM will be closed during the week from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. daily. It will also be closed from Saturdays at 4 p.m. until Mondays at 7 a.m.

“The safety of our clients, staff, and security teams is the priority at this time. We will continue to work within RBC and with local officials to revisit the hours of operation on a regular basis.”

The Mirror has reached out to RBC for comment.

