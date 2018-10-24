Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell River man during the early morning hours of Oct. 24, according to RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard.

On Oct.21, RCMP say, a 30-year-old Campbell River man reportedly struck his girlfriend before taking off on an ATV.

Then, during the early morning hours of Oct. 24, “the same individual broke in to a residence causing a large amount of damage,” according to the RCMP release. “Once inside he threatened two individuals, damaged a vehicle outside and again fled on the ATV.

“The RCMP attended and made attempts to locate the man who was utilizing back roads and rural areas south of Campbell River. Extensive efforts were made to locate the man who was behaving erratically and acting violent.

“Investigators were able to pinpoint his location where he was arrested without incident.”

Police say the man is being held for court where he will be facing numerous charges including Break and Enter, Uttering Threats, Assault and Mischief.

Previous story
RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle
Next story
$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

Just Posted

BREAKING: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out

Haig-Brown Lecturer ‘kind of takes it to the next level’ at Tidemark Theatre Nov. 1

‘Last child of the ancient world’ blends generational knowledge with modern science

Flights cancelled amid heavy fog in Campbell River – Environment Canada

Drivers advised to turn on headlights, maintain safe following distance in low-visibility conditions

Mainroad North Island ready to prepare region’s highways for winter

New equipment, processes designed to meet all governments specifications

Plant a tree; save the estuary – TD Tree Day looking for volunteers

Greenways Land Trust supports TD in its target of planting 1 million trees by 2030

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

BC Cancer gets anonymous $18M donation

Second-largest donation in the foundation’s history to be used for new program

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Ben Kilmer GoFundMe started for children’s education fund

Read the statement from family of missing Vancouver Island man Ben Kilmer

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Most Read