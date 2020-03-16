Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District close recreation facilities and community halls

Recreation facilities and community halls in Campbell River and the Strathcona Regional District will be closed until further notice to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a joint press release from the local governments.

As of the end of day on March 16, recreation and community facilities will be closed until further notice within the area.

Facilities to be closed are Strathcona Gardens, the Sportsplex and Community Centre, Quadra Community Centre, Cortes’ Mansons Hall and Gorge Hall and Sayward Heritage Hall will all be closed. A City of Campbell River open house event about upgrades to Highway 19A will also be cancelled.

“It is in the interest of public health and safety to limit unnecessary exposure by taking a proactive and preventive approach,” said the release. “We are confident that by acting swiftly and proactively, we can slow and limit the spread of the virus and resume regular operations as soon as possible.”

Due to the active nature of the situation, information will be updated as it comes. Details will be posted on both the SRD website and the City of Campbell River website.

