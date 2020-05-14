Campbell River airport public terminal to re-open June 2

Effective June 2, Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service at the Campbell River Airport (YBL), with two flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To ensure appropriate physical distancing in the terminal building, access will be restricted to passengers and staff. Also, until further notice, all passengers must wear a face mask when entering the security screening area and during the flight.

There are no changes to curbside passenger drop off, or parking in designated areas, where passengers can still be met outside in front of the terminal building.

Both Tuesdays and Thursdays, the airport terminal building will be open to the public from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The first flight will arrive at YBL at 8:30 a.m. and depart at 8:50 a.m. The second flight will arrive at 4:45 p.m. and depart at 5:05 p.m.

“Campbell River’s airport provides a vital connection for essential medical and business travel. To be able to gradually resume regular service, is a testament to the fact that we have kept the number of COVID-19 cases low,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “But we are not on the other side of this pandemic yet. We must all continue to stay vigilant about handwashing, maintaining physical distance, monitoring our health and isolating ourselves from others if we are sick.”

“COVID-19 circumstances and updates continue to occur frequently at this time, and we wish to assure the travelling public that the City of Campbell River is monitoring and adjusting where necessary, with public and employee safety as our top priority,” adds city manager Deborah Sargent.

For ongoing updates about COVID-19 and the City’s response, visit campbellriver.ca/COVID-19.

RELATED: Struggling smaller airlines worry federal aid may come too late, if at all

RELATED: What’s open, what’s not – City of Campbell River provides service update

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus