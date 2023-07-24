Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.

More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River ‘good samaritan’ stabbing victim

21-year-old Colin Dube-Wheat father of 2-year-old daughter

A GoFundMe campaign opened this weekend has raised more than $15,000 for a victim of a violent stabbing in downtown Campbell River.

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was walking downtown at 4:30 a.m. on July 14 when he came to the aid of another, only to end up needing urgent help himself.

READ MORE: Quadra RCMP seeking the public’s help in theft at salmon farm site

“He heard someone yelling help,” the statement on the GoFundMe reads. “He walked over. An individual beside an unconscious person stabbed Colin in the chest twice, puncturing his lung and heart.”

Dube-Wheat recalls “lying there for a period of time alone,” until first responders attended to him and he was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

The statement on the GoFundMe, organized by Jen Fyfe and Lisa McEwen, goes onto say that the VGH Trauma Team performed open heart surgery and repaired the injuries to his lung and heart.

With a fiance and a two-year-old daughter, the statement concludes on the campaign page with outlining the incredible resiliency both Dube-Wheat and his fiance, Sarah, have in raising their daughter. It says the fund will be needed for the approximately three months Dube-Wheat will have to spend in rehabilitation.

As of Monday morning (July 24, the campaign had raised $15,160, far exceeding the initial goal of $5,000.

The Campbell River RCMP declined further comment upon this story, other than the Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). A link to the GoFundMe is here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ATV crash on Mount Washington claims life of driver, passenger injured
Next story
Thieves in Nanaimo steal TV too big for their getaway vehicle

Just Posted

Team Red confers before Sunday Night’s Top Prospects game during the Campbell River Storm ID camp held from July 21-23. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
ID Camp gives VIJHL’s Storm a glimpse of the future

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.
More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River ‘good samaritan’ stabbing victim

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

The Vessel Building Workshop, which took place at the Campbell River Art Gallery on July 22, was hosted by Mandie Bumble, who took attendees on a tour of the works of Marika St. Rose Yeo, and her ceramic exhibit “Material as Archive”. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Art Gallery takes unique approach to Pottery Vessel Building