Cambridge appointed Interim Superintendent of Campbell River School District

Temporary CEO comes from Sooke where he spent 37 years, including nine as superintendent

The Campbell River School District has hired Jim Cambridge as Interim Superintendent while a permanent replacement for Tom Longridge is being found. File photo, Black Press

The Board of Education for School District No. 72 is pleased to announce that Jim Cambridge will serve as the district’s interim superintendent, effective Sept. 1.

Cambridge recently retired after nine years as the superintendent and CEO of the Sooke School District (SD No. 62), which has approximately 11,000 full-time equivalent students and has been the fastest growing district per capita in the province, increasing at a rate of approximately 400 students per year for the last few years.

At his retirement, Cambridge had served the Sooke School District for 37 years, the last nine as the superintendent and CEO. Prior to that, he spent six years as a director and assistant superintendent, and before that he had been a principal at both elementary and middle school levels, a vice-principal and classroom teacher.

During his tenure as superintendent, Cambridge championed ways to improve student and staff engagement, to expand the view of what defines student success and to stress the importance of the arts in public schools. He is a highly regarded educational leader who believes strongly in the value of positive, personal connections with students, parents and staff, alike.

Cambridge and wife Barb have three children. He is an active triathlete and mountain biker.