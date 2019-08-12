The Calgary Police Service headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Calgary police say they’re looking into an incident where the young son of one of its officers was bitten by an off-duty police dog in training.

Police say the Canine Unit officer was grooming the dog on the deck of his home Saturday afternoon when the boy approached and was bitten.

They say the child was treated in hospital for serious injuries, but has since been released, while the dog has been moved to a police kennel.

Inspector Nancy Farmer said in a release Sunday that police service dogs “require a high level of socialization, and being at home with their handlers during their time off is critical to developing a strong bond between the dog and their officer.”

ALSO READ: Edmonton cop cleared after police dog bites off woman’s ear

She added that the police service is providing support to the officer and his family.

The Canadian Press

Most Read