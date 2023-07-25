RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP say it’s not clear if the man was attending the event

RCMP say the body of a Calgary man was discovered in the Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river found the 43-year-old on Monday and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the unidentified man was attending the festival at the time of his death. Police say he appears to have drowned and don’t suspect foul play.

Shambhala, an electronic music festival located south of Nelson, ran Thursday to Sunday.

READ MORE:

Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers
Next story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately

Just Posted

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’

The annual Merville GarlicFest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Photo contributed
Annual garlicfest returns for a stinkin’ good time at the Merville Hall

Rivercity Players is offering a summer musical production of John & Jen starring Halle Blake (left) and Hudsen Leroy with Jana Jurek on piano. This original production will run at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St., Aug. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Rivercity Players offers a rare summer musical: the heartwarming John & Jen

Campbell River SC striker Terrell Price is flanked by defenders (from left) Phoenix Clark and Jayson Bradford during a VISL Div 2 fixture at Cermaq Field at Robron Park on January 14, 2023. Price had a first half hat trick as CRSC won 6-1. File Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Ahead of tryouts, SC Campbell River’s Mcneill talks VISL’s offseason shifts