Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street

Multiple bystanders helped out after a motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street near 2 avenue in Campbell River on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place near Steiner Bakery on Dogwood Street at around 8:45 a.m. A green truck was struck on the side and rolled. Bystanders were quick to help the driver of the vehicle that had rolled.
Emergency crews were on scene by 9 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
