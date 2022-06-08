Bystanders assisted after a truck rolled over on Dogwood Street Wednesday morning. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street

Emergency crews on scene

Multiple bystanders helped out after a motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street near 2 avenue in Campbell River on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place near Steiner Bakery on Dogwood Street at around 8:45 a.m. A green truck was struck on the side and rolled. Bystanders were quick to help the driver of the vehicle that had rolled.

Emergency crews were on scene by 9 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Bystanders help after a vehicle rollover crash on Dogwood Street at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street

