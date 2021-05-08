Busy day for Campbell River fire crews

Three incidents in rapid succession keep crews on their toes

Campbell River fire crews were kept on their toes on Thursday, with three calls spread out around the city coming in quick succession.

The first call was for a three vehicle motor vehicle incident at Roberts Reach and Highway 19a.

“Three vehicles involved there. There was fairly significant damage to the vehicles. I don’t have any details on injuries though,” said Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty. “Once crews were finishing there they were off to an alarms call in the south end of the city.”

That call turned out to be a false alarm, but it kept crews busy leading in to the third call, this time for a structure fire on Ebert Road.

“The fire out at Ebert was a mobile home fire. It was a heating appliance that filled the home with some smoke. We were able to contain that quickly. The homeowners were displaced for a short period in the care of ESS (Emergency Support Services) just due to the smoke that was inside the building,” Doherty said.

“We had lots of calls throughout the day, but right at that particular moment there were three all at once,” he added. “When it rains it pours.”

