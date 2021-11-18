Bus brings healthcare workers down Malahat to relieve night shift

Evening and overnight closures for repairs on the Malahat were to run until Nov. 22, but that order changed as of Thursday (Nov. 18). (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Healthcare workers who live north of the Malahat were escorted down the flood-damaged roadway on Wednesday night so workers could switch shifts at hospitals in in Greater Victoria.

A busload of workers was escorted by Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers last night through the repair site on the mountain pass.

READ MORE: Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

Evening (after 6 p.m.) and overnight closures of the Malahat went into effect Nov. 16 to allow crews to do the repair work, but that order changed Thursday morning when Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced it would be allowing single-lane alternating traffic 24 hours a day.

Healthcare workers were escorted via bus through the #Malahat repair site last night to make their hospital shift change.

Thank you to everybody for rolling with the punches these last few days as we make repairs.

Reminder: #BCHwy1 is now single lane alternating 24 hours a day. pic.twitter.com/MVY6HnryDo — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 18, 2021

“Thank you to everybody for rolling with the punches these last few days as we make repairs,” BC Transporation wrote in their tweet.

More to come.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria recovering from floods, outages

READ MORE: BC Ferries announces Thursday round-trip sailing between Nanaimo, Victoria

READ MORE: Goldstream salmon swim beside picnic tables amid surging stormwaters

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021malahatWest Shore