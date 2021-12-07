File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Burned vehicle in Port Moody linked to Coquitlam, B.C., shooting, police say

Nine-year-old boy who was in the back seat was not injured

Police say they believe a suspicious vehicle fire in Port Moody, B.C., is connected to a shooting that occurred minutes before in nearby Coquitlam.

A statement from Port Moody police says officers responded to a report of a silver sedan that was found burning on Saturday after being abandoned.

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re now investigating any connection between the burned vehicle and the shooting, which may have been targeted.

They say the victim, who was not known to police, was taken hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

They say his nine-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

The RCMP say in a statement that there is not enough evidence to establish or rule out a link between the shooting and gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, “but police do not believe this was a completely random act.”

They say a silver sedan with a description matching the burned vehicle was seen leaving the area and police are asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau or Maude Court areas between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Just Posted

Karen Halady was a 19-year-old living on Montreal when the École Polytechnique massacre took place. She read the names of all the victims at a vigil at Spirit Square in Campbell River on Dec. 6, 2021. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River Transition Society hosts moving vigil to recognize gender-based violence

From left are Katie Lavoie and Kyle Fitzpatrick packing the Dec. 6 food box. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Good Food Box back in time for holidays

Deliberations on the 2022 City of Campbell River budget have concluded. (Sean Feagan - Campbell River Mirror)
Residential tax rate in Campbell River to increase by 3.94 per cent in 2022

Garbage collection on Dec. 6 is cancelled. File photo.
Garbage pickup cancelled today