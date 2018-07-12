Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run that sent one of their own to hospital with a broken arm on July 4.

A video released by police Thursday shows a man walking around a store after exiting the grey Dodge Nitro SUV believed to have hit a Burnaby Mountie when she attempted to pull the vehicle over that morning.

At the time of the incident, police said, the officer was on foot and was attempting to stop a car whose driver she believed was using an electronic device behind the wheel.

Instead, RCMP say that the SUV hit the cop, sending her to hospital with a broken arm.

Police are looking for a grey Doge Nitro SUV, licence plate PK994H.

The suspect is described as a south Asian male, with a heavy build, a shaved head and a tattoo on his left arm, wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police at 604-646-9522. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or text “BCTIP” to 274637 with their information.

