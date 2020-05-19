Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Campbell River RCMP are looking for whoever dumped this household and building trash in the driveway of a patio home at 595 Evergreen Road and Dogwood Street on Thursday, May 14. Campbell River Crime Stoppers photo

Somebody illegally dumped a large amount of old home materials in a driveway near Evergreen Road and Dogwood Street around 1 a.m. on May 14, then fled in their truck on Evergreen Road.

The truck, reported leaving westbound from the patio development on Evergreen Road, is described as having a white cab and black dump box and may be a one-ton dually.

If you happened to witness this event and /or have more information that police could use in their investigations as to the person(s) responsible, contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

