Campbell River RCMP are looking for whoever dumped this household and building trash in the driveway of a patio home at 595 Evergreen Road and Dogwood Street on Thursday, May 14. Campbell River Crime Stoppers photo

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Somebody illegally dumped a large amount of old home materials in a driveway near Evergreen Road and Dogwood Street around 1 a.m. on May 14, then fled in their truck on Evergreen Road.

The truck, reported leaving westbound from the patio development on Evergreen Road, is described as having a white cab and black dump box and may be a one-ton dually.

If you happened to witness this event and /or have more information that police could use in their investigations as to the person(s) responsible, contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

RELATED: Police seek community help in solving jewelry store smash and grab

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House
Next story
B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Just Posted

SRD plan to reopen parks coming

Skateparks, basketball courts, playing fields to reopen soon

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Tahsis seeks provincial investment to retain its sole child care facility

To avoid closure of Puddle Duck Daycare, the village has sought funding to relocate the facility to local school premises

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Explosive device removed from motel in Duncan

Falcon Nest Motel evacuated; residents returned Monday evening

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

Most Read