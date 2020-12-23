Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

A builder has been chosen to construct a new jail for central Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Wednesday that Stuart Olson Construction has won the contract for the replacement Nanaimo Correctional Centre.

The $157-million project was announced a year and a half ago, and a request for qualifications was announced at that time.

According to Wednesday’s press release, Stuart Olson Construction Ltd. will work with 17 collaborating partners on the project, expected to create 650 direct and 275 indirect jobs. The province says the Snuneymuxw and Snaw-naw-as First Nations will have design input as well as job and contract opportunities during construction.

Design is anticipated to begin in the new year, with “pre-construction” happening in the first quarter of 2021.

The new jail will be built next to the existing one near Brannen Lake. It will be configured to maintain the 190-room capacity of the current Nanaimo Correctional Centre and add a 12-room unit for short-term custody for women from Vancouver Island, the first provincial custody unit for women.

The province says the new jail will be built with “modernized spaces for educational, vocational and certified trades training in addition to rehabilitative and culturally responsive indigenous programming.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Province announces $157-million project to replace Nanaimo Correctional Centre


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

prison

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Just Posted

The annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery, exclusively featuring work by local artists, is usually accompanied by a big shindig. Last year’s and this year’s didn’t and won’t, but that won’t keep the gallery and the Campbell River Arts Council from doing what they can to celebrate local artists. Mirror File Photo
Registration open for Campbell River’s annual Members’ Show

Second consecutive year that the annual show will look very different from previous 37

Mirror Publisher Artur Ciastkowski (right) presents Kim Kobus with a $100 Save-On-Foods Gift Card as winner of the Spirit of Christmas feature. Thank you to all the participants and enjoy our Spirit of Christmas feature in today’s edition of the Mirror. Campbell River Mirror photo
Spirit of Christmas contributor wins a little seasonal boost

Kim Kobus is the winner of a $100 Save-On-Foods Gift Card for… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Elliot Lake, where the slide initially hit on Nov. 28. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute
VIDEO: Quadra Island-based research station investigates Bute Inlet slide

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide

(Mirror file photo)
Campbell River Hospital Foundation receives COVID-19 relief funding from CMA foundation

The $24,690 grant is part of the $5 million funding that Canadian Medical Association Foundation announced to support community hospitals across Canada

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
BC Hydro still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

Two of the three domes available for an outdoor dining experience during winter months at the Beach Club Resort. Each dome can seat a maximum of six patrons from the same “social bubble” and includes the use of a heater and dehumidifier. (submitted photo)
There’s no place like dome: Parksville restaurant offers unique dining experience

COVID-19 restrictions see Beach Club Resort get creative

Pictured is the remnants of a parachute from a marine distress flare that exploded close to the ground on the evening of Dec. 12 and was found in a lower branch of a garry oak tree next to a home in Maple Bay. (Submitted photo)
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay

Illegal to use distress flares except in emergencies

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Most Read