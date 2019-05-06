In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni, in the Atlas mountains, Morocco. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File)

Buckingham Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labour

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan went into labour early Monday with their first child, Buckingham Palace said.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who was an American actress known as Meghan Markle before she joined the British royal family, and Harry haven’t disclosed the planned location of the birth. But they ruled out the London hospital where the prince, older brother William and William’s three children with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge were born.

Buckingham Palace said Harry was by Meghan’s side.

Throughout Meghan’s pregnancy, the couple never revealed the due date and said they decided not to find out the baby’s sex in advance.

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) west of London, awaiting the baby’s arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don’t plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series “Suits.” She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

READ MORE: Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN report says nature is in worst shape in human history

Just Posted

VIDEO: Black Creek Spinners showcase homegrown creations at Fibre Fest in Campbell River

Fibre Fest continues on Sunday

Cougar Companions: A unique tale launches at Museum at Campbell River

Bet you didn’t know there was a family in Bute Inlet who had cougars as pets, did you?

Simulators give students a taste of logging at event in Campbell River

Forestry Proud Day organized by Forestry Friendly Communities, an industry group founded in 2016

Volunteers build beds at Campbell River community garden

Charstate plots should be ready for gardeners by May long weekend

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Buckingham Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labour

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read