Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Environment Canada is warning for those living in the south coast to brace for the coldest conditions seen this season starting Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop five to 10 C below seasonal averages, as a system of cold Arctic air moves southward from B.C.’s interior.

The cold air will persist into the latter half of the week, the weather agency said. Exactly how much snow is anticipated is not clear.

In the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver, forecasts are calling for a mix of flurries and showers into Sunday with highs of roughly 2 C and a low of -3 C. By Monday, temperatures will have dropped to highs of 1 C or freezing and a low of -6 C.

In Whistler, flurries will produce two to four centimetres of snowfall Sunday, reaching -15 C overnight. Temperatures will hover around -8 C to -14 C through the week.

As the winds cross the Strait of Georgia Sunday, Environment Canada said there will be chances of snow squalls reaching the eastern side of Vancouver Island. The national forecaster warned this could produce significant snowfall.

Greater Victoria is anticipated to see a mix of rain and flurries Sunday. Monday to Wednesday is expected to be sunny but windy, with a high of 3 C and a low of -5 C. That’s a stark contrast to Feb. 3, 1950 when temperatures dropped to -12 C.

Meanwhile, in Campbell River and the surrounding region, flurries will produce two to four centimetres of snow Sunday, with temperatures reaching – 2 C by the afternoon.

