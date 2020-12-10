BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)

British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

BC Ferries’ Christmas wish is for passengers to avoid non-essential trips this holiday season.

The ferry corporation is asking customers to heed direction provided by the B.C. government and public health authorities and avoid travel unless it is necessary.

For travellers who need to make ferry trips, BC Ferries asks them to plan and book sailings, as “priority will be to keep essential goods, groceries, holiday letters and packages moving.”

Reservations can be made at www.bcferries.com.

BC Ferries notes that foot passengers should arrive early and bundle up for the weather, as “crowding” is not permitted in foot passenger areas and travellers may be required to line up outside.

Customers are reminded of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at BC Ferries terminals and on board vessels. Masks are required, and those who cannot wear a mask “may be asked to provide a medical certificate.” Those who refuse to mask up can be refused passage.

Transport Canada regulations do not allow travellers to remain in vehicles on lower car decks during transit. Travellers parked on those decks must move to the passenger deck and maintain physical distancing there.

Additional cleaning is happening on vessels and at terminals and physical barriers have been erected to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The health and safety of employees and customers is BC Ferries’ top priority,” the release notes. “The company assures customers it continues to have many additional measures in place for their safety and to prevent the spread of illness.”

The ferry corporation added that it does not tolerate any verbal abuse of employees and other passengers and customers who are abusive may be denied service.

READ ALSO: Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

READ ALSO: RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

B.C. Ferries informs customers of mask-wearing and physical distancing policies with loud-speaker announcements,…

Posted by Nanaimo News Bulletin on Wednesday, December 9, 2020


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption
Next story
Zeballos announces byelection candidate for council

Just Posted

Campbell River taxpayers should actually see lower tax bills in 2021 than in 2020 after city council gets the municipal tax increase down to 1.95 per cent, once waste management and hospital requisitions are taken into account. (Black Press file photo)
City of Campbell River gets 2021 tax increase down to 1.95 per cent

Combined with hospital and waste management fees, taxpayers actually pay less overall than in 2020

Before digging for clams, DFO has asked harvesters to check and ensure that the areas are open for harvesting bivalve shellfish. (DFO Pacific/Twitter)
DFO postpones clam fishery near Nootka Sound and Esperanza at local communities’ request

The next planned commercial clam harvesting window is from Dec.15 to 17

Campbell River RCMP have seen an increase in domestic violence calls compared to November, 2019. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP see increase in domestic violence calls

Severity of assaults increasing

“Am I racist?” signs like the one standing on the west end of Salmon Arm are part of an anti-racism campaign launched in November 2020 by B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner. Hate crimes have been rising in B.C., particularly during the pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Anti-racism campaign comes to Campbell River

Signage asks Campbell Riverites to identify possible racist behaviours

Comox Strathcona Waste Management will look to a new facility to manage compost. File photo
Comox Strathcona awards contract for organic compost facility

Three bidders responded to second procurement attempt for project in Campbell River

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

A Convertus biofuel facility in Surrey. Screenshot, Convertus Group video
Nanaimo facility could take some of Comox Strathcona’s compost

Industrial and commercial organics would likely be shipped, not regular food or yard waste

Most Read