A truck gets swallowed up by rising flood waters from the United States as waters cross the border into Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. British Columbians are bracing for more rain after mudslides and flooding caused devastation in parts of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A truck gets swallowed up by rising flood waters from the United States as waters cross the border into Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. British Columbians are bracing for more rain after mudslides and flooding caused devastation in parts of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbia braces for third ‘atmospheric river’ after recent floods

Environment Canada says up to 200 millimetres of rain could drench the central coast of B.C.

British Columbia is bracing for more rain after mudslides and flooding caused devastation in parts of the province.

Environment Canada says up to 200 millimetres of rain could drench the central coast of B.C. and parts of Vancouver Island through Wednesday, possibly causing water to pool on roads and flooding in low-lying areas.

Up to 140 millimetres of rain was expected near the North Shore mountains and Squamish, prompting the agency to say motorists should avoid driving through water because even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away.

Snowmelt could add to increased runoff and flooding as milder temperatures are expected at higher altitudes.

The third so-called atmospheric river comes after Environment Canada issued a red-level alert due to heavy rainfall that was expected to intensify today and ease on Wednesday.

That’s when a cold front is expected to move across Metro Vancouver to Whistler, with a forecast calling for strong southeasterly winds with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour accompanying the storm.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Homes lost, road wiped out in Othello area near Hope

RELATED: Exporters face logistical nightmare as CN yet to restore service to Vancouver port

BC Flood

Previous story
Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery
Next story
Canada introduces beefed-up bill banning conversion therapy outright

Just Posted

MLA Michele Babchuck (left) listens to Carl Sweet, director of the BC Forestry Alliance, backed by participants of a rally held in support of the forestry industry in downtown Campbell River on Nov. 29. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Rally in support of forestry industry held in downtown Campbell River

The Bowen Queen pulls away from the Crofton dock and heads towards Salt Spring Island. The Bowen Queen will be taking over the Quadra Island/Campbell River route for the week. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Bowen Queen replacing Powell River Queen on Campbell River/Quadra Island route

Tahsis and Zeballos have recently done floodplain hazard studies. Black Press File Photo
SRD villages ready for the rains

Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala1 (Lull Bay/Hoeya Sound) in Knight Inlet was protected by the Mamalilikulla First Nation on Monday as an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA). Google Maps photo
Mamalilikulla First Nation designates Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala1 (Lull Bay/Hoeya Sound) as protected area