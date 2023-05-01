(Westerly file photo)

Bridge repairs to bring nightly closures to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Closures will allow for repairs to be done to Highway 4’s Lost Shoe #2 Bridge

Nightly closures are temporarily returning to Highway 4 this month.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting is warning commuters heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region that the highway link will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 11-13.

The closures will allow for repairs to be done to Lost Shoe #2 Bridge with all work being done overnight to avoid daytime traffic disruptions.

“Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers. Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow Down,” read an April 21 announcement from Mainroad. “Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted. As always, a reminder to visit www.drivebc.ca.”

The company can be reached at communications@mainroad.ca or (604) 575-7020.

READ MORE: Province promises Tofino-Ucluelet highway will open to two-way traffic in early 2023

READ MORE: Ucluelet and Tofino mayors call for “calmness” and “empathy” as highway closure cuts communities off from supplies

DrivingTofino,travelucluelet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island man accused of abducting his daughter set to represent himself in trial
Next story
Jury deliberates at B.C. inquest into man’s death after a police beating

Just Posted

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week

Timberline's Andrew Hrybko worked his way to a Cabinetmaking Silver at the Skills Canada Provincials in Abbotsford on April 19. Photo courtesy Paul Klein/School District 72
Trio of Campbell River students are heading to Skills Canada Nationals