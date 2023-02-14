Brewster Lake Road two-day closure to accommodate tree removal

View of the north earthfill section of the John Hart Dam. Trees by the dam in the foreground are planned to be removed next week. BC Hydro photo

Brewster Lake Road across the John Hart Dam will be closed from Feb. 21 to 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., to safely remove trees along the downstream side of the north earthfill dam.

The work is part of the early site preparation works for the John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project.

A buncher machine will be used to remove the trees along the slope and given the size of the tall trees, the road will need to be closed for public safety. When the road reopens people driving across that section of the dam will notice a significant difference in the view of the river below the dam. This is a reminder for drivers to be focused on the narrow roadway.

The tree removal work, all within the John Hart facility lands, is being done outside of the bird nesting season so the project work on the seismic upgrade on the dam can begin this summer. The upgrade work includes a new earthfill berm to be placed on the downstream side of the dam.

The recreation parking lot and trail heads for the Lower Deliverance Trail and the Alligator Rock Bike Trail reopened last week. The recreation area to the north of the dam was closed for about three weeks to allow for tree removals and earthworks, including the creation of a formal public parking lot and realignment of the two trails heads to accommodate for a new construction laydown area.

More information of the project can be found at majorprojects.ca.

