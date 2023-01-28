Brewster Lake Road to close temporarily

Closure is in place for two cranes to be placed on the spillway section of the dam

Brewster Lake Road across the John Hart Dam will be closed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Temporary road closure signage is in place on either side of the dam.

During the closure, BC Hydro asks the public to use the alternative route of Highway 19.

This road closure is in place for two cranes to be placed on the spillway section of the dam to provide work services including the removal of old overhead service and cabling.

“We have had ongoing early site preparation works as part of the John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project,” said BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson. “The early works include the creation of laydown construction areas, and powerline and fibre optic relocations.”

The first project construction report, from September to December 2022, can be found here: https://majorprojects.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1-John-Hart-Dam-Project-Construction-Report.pdf

The public is also reminded that from Jan. 24 to 27 all the trails that lead to the Elk Falls suspension bridge, including the Millennium Trail, are closed off for public safety for some tree felling work. The Millennium Trail, given its proximity to the penstock corridor and the work zone, will also be closed Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, and Feb. 6 to 10.

