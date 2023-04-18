John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo

Brewster Lake Road over John Hart Dam to close for a week

Closure to accommodate annual maintenance work to the three John Hart spillway gates

The road across the John Hart Dam will be closed for just over a week.

Brewster Lake Road will be closed on either side of the dam from April 27 to May 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and includes the April 29 and 30 weekend. The closure is for all public vehicle traffic, as well as bike and pedestrian traffic.

A notice from BC Hydro says the road closure is needed for crews to be able to move a crane and other equipment around on the road deck to complete the annual maintenance work to the three John Hart spillway gates. The work will ensure ongoing spillway gate reliability such as during flood risk management operations.

Temporary road closure signage will be posted in advance on either side of the dam. During the closures drivers are asked to use the alternative route of Highway 19.

Campbell River

UPDATE: One in hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Penticton elementary school
Changes needed to battle mental health and addiction crisis: mother of victim

Santos (shown here at a younger age) is remembered by his mother as a "bright kid" who could have been so many things. He got caught up in the B.C.'s addiction crisis and died while in police custody. Photo contributed
Volunteers in Campbell River will be conducting a Point in Time count of people sleeping unconventionally on April 26. File photo
Point in Time count to to track Campbell River's 'unhoused' and 'unconventionally sleeping' on April 26

Charles Williams (right) and his wife Sharlote Williams prepare to head off on his Every Child Matters walk form Port McNeill to Campbell River. Photo contributed
North Island residential school survivor completes 196 kilometre healing walk

