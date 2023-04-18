Brewster Lake Road over John Hart Dam to close for a week

The road across the John Hart Dam will be closed for just over a week.

Brewster Lake Road will be closed on either side of the dam from April 27 to May 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and includes the April 29 and 30 weekend. The closure is for all public vehicle traffic, as well as bike and pedestrian traffic.

A notice from BC Hydro says the road closure is needed for crews to be able to move a crane and other equipment around on the road deck to complete the annual maintenance work to the three John Hart spillway gates. The work will ensure ongoing spillway gate reliability such as during flood risk management operations.

Temporary road closure signage will be posted in advance on either side of the dam. During the closures drivers are asked to use the alternative route of Highway 19.

BCHydroCampbell River