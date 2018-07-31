Brewster Lake road near Campbell River to close tomorrow for one day

BC Hydro’s John Hart dam spillway gates is accessed by the Brewster Lake Road off HIghway 28 at the top of General Hill.

BC Hydro crews will close Brewster Lake Road again tomorrow (Aug. 2) to install the metal stop logs at the new water intake within the John Hart dam as part of the John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project.

Brewster Lake Road is located east of Campbell River off Highway 28 at the top of General Hill.

The metal stop logs are lowered down within slots and are designed to close off water supply to the new underground tunnel system. This is to assist with scheduled maintenance work and to isolate equipment.

To move in crane equipment and safely complete the stop log work, the road across the John Hart dam was closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 23. At that time, it was expected that a second day of closure will take place sometime at the end of July and has now been set for Aug. 2 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Advance road closure signage was placed on both sides of the dam along the Brewster Lake Road.

“BC Hydro thanks the community in advance for their patience during this temporary road closure period,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson.