Breonna Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Breonna Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Breonna Taylor’s family honours her legacy on the anniversary of her death

Taylor’s family led the protesters on an afternoon march past Louisville City Hall

On the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death, the slain Black woman’s family continued their call for justice as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday.

“Eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky, today so let’s show America what community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.

Austin spoke from a stage set up in Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub for protesters during months of demonstrations last summer. Flanked by two hand-painted murals of Taylor, activists repeated calls to charge the police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.

The crowd shouted Taylor’s name and “No justice, no peace” as they gathered near an outdoor memorial that includes a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos honouring Taylor’s life. Some organizers gave away food during the speeches.

Taylor’s family then led the protesters on an afternoon march past City Hall.

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.

Taylor’s death initially flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis shut down society, but George Floyd’s death in Minnesota and the release of a chilling 911 call from Taylor’s boyfriend in late May sparked interest in the case.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbour’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

An ongoing federal investigation could be wide-ranging and is regarded by many as the last chance for justice for Taylor’s death.

United States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Comox-Strathcona regions find less illegal dumping in 2020
Next story
Case of UK woman who vanished on way home stirs grief, anger

Just Posted

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: Island master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

Island Health’s Stacey Chow said the Campbell River Community Centre is ready to welcome the public to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in the gymnasium beginning Monday, March 15. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Community Centre gym converted to COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Vaccinations begin Monday, March 15

The Situation Table idea brings agencies together to improve and direct services for vulnerable people. File photo
Province announces funding for Situation Table project

Grants to increase community safety, connect people to services in Campbell River

Campbell River fire crews responded to a house fire on March 11. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
House fire ‘within seconds of growing substantially’ – Campbell River fire chief

Incident shows importance of working smoke alarms

The City of Campbell River has revamped its decision making matrix for how it determines tax exemptions for non-profits, churches and charities in the city. Black Press File photo
Campbell River City Council endorses new system to determine tax exemptions for churches, charities and non-profits

Under the new system, 32 organizations would not have received full exemptions this year

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Illegal dumping reports in the region dropped slightly in 2020. File photo
Comox-Strathcona regions find less illegal dumping in 2020

More than half of sites have items that could be disposed of for free or recycled

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

Cowichan Valley author Allan W. Waddy has released his second novel, ‘Guilty Knowledge’. (Submitted)
Insight into Vancouver Island true crime offered in ‘Guilty Knowledge’

Book signing events for private investigator Allan Waddy’s new book to be held later this month

Most Read