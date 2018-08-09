UPDATED: Petersen Road resident describes alleged confrontation with armed man

RCMP blocked traffic on Petersen Road today, saying that “all available resources” were being brought. Police later said a suspect was in custody following an alleged armed break and enter. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

A Campbell River man described a harrowing encounter with a rifle-toting man who allegedly raided his home on Petersen Road on Thursday. Police say a suspect is in custody following an operation that shut down the area to traffic.

The homeowner, who requested anonymity, came into his home through the back sliding-glass door to find the place had been “ransacked” when an armed man confronted him.

“[The] person approached me from one of the bedrooms carrying a rifle and levelled it at me, and I ran out of the house,” he said. The resident then called the police, who cordoned off the neighbourhood.

Asked to describe the armed man, he said: “The best description would be early 20s, 5’10”, dark brown hair, scrawny, looked like an emo punk.”

Campbell River RCMP said they responded to a report of someone confronted in their home by an armed man.

“The complainant fled and police contained the area,” the Campbell River RCMP said in a statement.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team supported local Mounties, who then arrested the man inside the residence, according to the statement.

“Entry to the residence was made by the RCMP,” the statement said. “[T]he suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Firearms were located.”

The police said that no injuries were reported and roads have been reopened in the area.

Earlier in the day, police closed Petersen Road to traffic north of Willis Road.

As the events unfolded, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk, a police spokesperson, said that RCMP were going door-to-door asking people to stay indoors. He added that police were bringing in “all available resources.”

“We’ve closed the area down and we’ve asked everybody in the area to stay indoors,” Vlooswyk said, adding that the cordon extended at least to the golf course at Petersen and Shetland.

An unmarked police van blocked the stretch of road, and Vlooswkyk turned away residents who arrived at the checkpoint on foot, saying the cordon would be in place for an undetermined length of time.

At least one dog handler in a khaki uniform was visible from about 50-100 metres past the police cordon, along with numerous other police.

Ken Kuster, an area resident, was flagging cars to keep the traffic moving at the corner of Petersen and Old Petersen, just north of Willis.

He said that a construction worker was diverting cars for police near the golf course by 10:30 a.m.

“I came around from the golf course way, and they had it blocked,” he said. “I came around this ways, asked them: ‘Can I even get in? My step-daughter’s in there.’ No.”

Kuster, who moved into the area in recent months, said that three weeks ago police were in the area with guns drawn.

Police targeted the same stretch of road in an operation last October, but police released no details about that incident.

