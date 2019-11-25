BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

UPDATE – School District 85 has issued a release about the Port McNeill schools being locked down, which you can read below:

“At approximately 3:50 p.m. RCMP called to permit a controlled release of students into the care of their parent(s), onto buses and/or ferries. Staff and students followed all procedures correctly and are to be commended for their actions. All students and staff were safe and followed procedures as expected.”

A previous warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School in Port McNeill stating “at 3:15 today, the Port McNeill RCMP phoned the school instructing us to go into lockdown. We are awaiting news from the police. Transportation services have been put on hold to get students home once students are released.”

The RCMP stated to the media they were on the hunt for a man who has fled on foot from custody after they responded to a car crash. The RCMP said a gun was located inside the vehicle.

The police have said to lock your doors and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. Below is a description of the incident from the Port McNeill RCMP:

“This afternoon at approx. 3:00 pm while investigating a motor vehicle incident a firearm was recovered. While the suspect has been identified he fled from the Port McNeill Hospital prior to Police arrival and may still be in our community. The Port McNeill RCMP, out of an abundance of caution, are asking that all residents be mindful of your personal security, ensure your vehicles and residences are secure and report any suspicious activity to 911. The suspect is described as an East Indian male, 5’11”, 170lbs, last seen wearing black pants and a blue/black plaid jacket (may have been discarded). Schools are in the process of a controlled released of students to parents. Again, please don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 if you observe any suspicous activity.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District will not cover Cortes Island director’s legal costs

Area B director Noba Anderson’s costs incurred to defend against the petition… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP investigating after fight sends two women to hospital

Incident occurred early Sunday morning on Homalco reserve

Campbell River school board puts name forward to host VISTA conference

‘I think that our district has a lot to share,’ says board chair

PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

More than 150 swimmers attend CRKW Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens

Be prepared for the unpredictability of fall and winter weather, North Island highway contractor says

Shift into winter and slow down

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Most Read