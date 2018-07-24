B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Integrated Homicide Investigation team deployed to new condo building in Langley neighbourhood

IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Police want information about the activities of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rose, leading up to her death on Sunday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 22, police were called to an apartment complex in Langley, where the child’s body was discovered.

A 36-year-old woman who police believe is involved in the investigation is under medical care. Police would not elaborate on the relationship between the woman and the child, saying only that the two are known to one another and that it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

No charges have so far been laid in the case.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who saw or interacted with Aaliyah Rose on Sunday.

The incident happened in a new five-storey rental building at 20053 68 Ave.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and police have been on scene since.

Building manager Don Homister told reporters that police also came by with a photo of a young girl yesterday, and asked if any of the residents recognized her.

Reportedly, there was a noise complaint that led to the discovery of the body.

A resident in one of the two buildings in the complex explained a similar scenario to the Times, adding that one police officer said “they found a child deceased in the building.”

The rental building has only been open for about two and a half months.

IHIT will be making comments to the media at 3:30 p.m.

More details to come.