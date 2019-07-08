BREAKING: Hiker found alive in Strathcona Park

The local hiker missing since last week in Strathcona Park has been found alive.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has confirmed one of its teams found Murray Naswell, 50, of Cumberland alive in a cabin at Moat Lake in the park shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday.

“He has been found alive and well,” said Paul Berry of CVGSAR. “We like happy endings.”

He added Naswell’s family has been notified.

Naswell went missing after he was supposed to summit Mount Albert Edward last Wednesday with a couple he’d met on the trail. They turned back, but he continued, leaving behind his equipment. He was wearing only basic clothing and had a fanny pack with him. One of the teams found he had left behind some identification at the cairn on the mountain. SAR teams continued searching for him through the weekend, though had difficulty because of foggy weather.

CVGSAR expanded their search Monday, with teams from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. In all, there were 120 searchers, aided by four search dogs and two helicopters.

Ground searchers found Naswell in a cabin on an island in Moat Lake. As to his physical condition, Berry said they have not yet interviewed him, as he is with BC Ambulance Service currently.

