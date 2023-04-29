Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

The fire was found just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29

The sudden change to warm weather across British Columbia is giving an early season to wildfires.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is currently closed in both directions because of a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service states that the fire is located close to Snake Road, north of Merritt, and is an estimated two hectares in size. It is currently deemed as out of control and is suspected to be human-caused.

No evacuation orders have been placed.

The fire was discovered just before 12 p.m. on Saturday and Wildfire Services’ last update came at 1:13 p.m.

Travellers in the area can use the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97D as detours.

READ MORE: ‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’: Day of Mourning takes place in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresbcwildfireKelownaMerrittOkanaganTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
We Wai Kai Nation members: “We don’t want the fish farms in our territory”, says petition.

Just Posted

The Mom Market’s Springtime finds sale in Campbell River on Saturday. Over 50 vendors attended. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Mom Market “Springtime Finds” event takes over Campbell River Sportplex

Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Members of the We Wai Kai Nation have signed a petition supporting the federal government’s decision to shutter 15 Fish farms off the coast of the Discovery Islands. File - THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
We Wai Kai Nation members: “We don’t want the fish farms in our territory”, says petition.

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River policy change encourages Indigenous businesses to supply municipal goods and services

An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee
ON VIDEO: Eagle swims gripping fish in its talons