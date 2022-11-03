A gas leak caused a closure in both directions on a stretch of South Island Highway during Thursday’s lunch hour. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Gas main leak causes highway shut down

Highway shut down, barricades set up after leak occurred Thursday

A gas leak caused a major headache for commuters on the stretch of Highway 19 heading southbound, at the noon hour on Thursday afternoon in Campbell River.

The Campbell River Fire Department was called to the 500 block of the South Island Highway, in the vicinity of the Ramada Inn.

A large excavation vehicle struck a large natural gas line, and both the Ramada and neighbouring Heron’s Landing hotel were evacuated as a precaution.

Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur said that BC transit played a crucial role in the evacuation.

“BC Transit provided buses to shelter the hotel’s guests,” said Bellefleur. “They later transported the guests to the Community centre to wait for the gas line to be safely shut down.”

BC Ambulance crews were also on standby during this event.

FortisBC crews were called in, in order to make the necessary repairs to the natural gas system. They are estimating a time between one and three hours in order to repair the damage caused.

FortisBC Communications representative Lauren Lea says that this incident should serve as a reminder to make sure of the location of buried natural gas lines.

“Always click or call BC-1-call before digging to get further information,” said Lea.

A stretch of the Island Highway was closed off in both directions, but has since been reopened. There were no injuries.

Breaking NewsCampbell River

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fall budget update promises tax credits for clean electricity and hydrogen production

Just Posted

Upper Quinsam Lake looking southwest on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro hopes Campbell River watershed avoids ‘rain shadow’ this weekend

Campbell River Fire Department responded to a gas leak at midday on Tuesday. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gas main leak causes highway shut down

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

The Gold River Co-op is now open. The village has not had a grocery store since 2016. Photo courtesy Sheri Johnston
Gold River’s new grocery store first step in plan to build community’s food resilience