4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Police officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Minchin

UPDATE:

Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting today. The threat to the public is over.

We can confirm that there is no further threat to the public, and lockdowns are not required at this time. Police still have the crime scene contained, and will be working the investigation for some time. Thank you for your patience. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

A timeline of events in Friday’s deadly shooting in Fredericton. All times in Atlantic time:

7:07 a.m. Local resident David MacCoubrey is awakened by the sound of three gunshots just outside his bedroom window, followed by 17 more gunshots over the next hour.

7:45 a.m. Nearby resident Travis Hrubeniuk hears a steady stream of police sirens along Brookside Drive.

7:47 a.m. Fredericton police send a tweet cautioning people to avoid the area around Brookside Drive due to an “ongoing incident.”

7:53 a.m. Police advise people living in the area to stay in their homes with doors locked.

8:17 a.m. Police tweet that there has been a shooting that caused “multiple fatalities.”

8:31 a.m. Police confirm that four people have been killed in the incident.

9:45 a.m. Police say they have one suspect in custody but continue to keep the area contained while the investigation continues.

9:49 a.m. New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant issues condolences to the victims and their families and urges residents to follow police instructions.

10:12 a.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sends a tweet saying his “heart goes out” to everyone affected by the shooting.

10:28 a.m. City police confirm that two of their officers are among those killed.

11:05 a.m. Police lift the lockdown on the area and say there is no further threat to the public.

11:22 a.m. Police tweet that the suspect is being treated for serious injuries related to the shooting.

One person in custody after early morning shots fired

Fredericton police said in a tweet that one suspect was in custody.

Police said that the Brookside Drive area on the city’s north side would be blocked off for the foreseeable future as “the investigation is ongoing.”

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody. Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

David MacCoubrey said he awoke in his Brookside Drive apartment at 7:07 a.m. AT Friday to the sound of gunshots “10 metres from my bed.”

MacCoubrey said three gunshots woke him up, and as many as 17 more were fired between that time and around 8:30 a.m.

“It sounded like the first one came from right outside my bedroom window… I was hoping for the two seconds that I was groggy that it was kids blowing off firecrackers,” said MacCoubrey in a phone interview from inside his apartment, where he was sitting on the floor away from windows.

“Then two more happened within the first three minutes.”

He said his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

Earlier Friday morning, police were asking people in the area to stay inside with their doors locked, and not to post information on social media about the position or activities of police.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant tweeted his condolences to the victims and their families.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe,” said Gallant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted about the tragedy: “Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely.”

Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 10, 2018

MacCoubrey said police have been searching the buildings and went through his apartment.

“I saw an armoured vehicle out in the courtyard and I opened up my window to see if I could hear anything and the shots started again,” he said.

“I’m not scared in the least. I’m angry. I don’t like the violence… I’m worried for the other people around me.”

Three blocks of Brookside Drive had been blocked off, with emergency vehicles at both ends and curious neighbours gathered.

A worker at a business a few blocks from where the shootings are believed to have occurred didn’t want to be identified, but she said police had already cordoned off the area by the time she got to work.

“There’s still an access road out of here but we couldn’t go anywhere near where it’s occurring,” she said. ”They (police) have all major intersections cordoned off with emergency vehicles.”

Travis Hrubeniuk, 27, said his fiancee had just left for work around 7:45 a.m. when he began hearing a steady stream of sirens.

The Winnipeg native, who lives immediately off Brookside, said residents have been advised to stay inside with their doors locked.

The quiet residential neighbourhood, dominated by houses, grocery stores, a church and an elementary school, is the last place Hrubeniuk said he expected to encounter a dangerous situation.

“This is the first time I’ve even heard of any serious crime or violent crime in this city,” he said. “It’s a little off-putting that way, and I’ve been here for about a year.”

Bill Henwood, a funeral director at York Funeral Home, spoke to The Canadian Press from behind one of the police road blocks. The business is located inside the cordoned off area on Brookside Drive.

“The lockdown occurred before we were able to get in to work this morning so nobody’s actually in the building,” he said.

Henwood said people are sitting in their cars or just standing near the blockade of police and fire vehicles “hanging tight and waiting for word” on what comes next.

“All the businesses even on the outside of the lockdown area have their lobbies and their business areas closed. They aren’t letting customers in at the moment.”

Henwood said the situation is a shock.

“It’s not something that we expect in Fredericton to wake up and hear about. To see that there’s actually fatalities is pretty extraordinary for this area it doesn’t normally happen.”

– With Michelle McQuigge in Toronto and Aly Thomson and Keith Doucette in Halifax.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press

