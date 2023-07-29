A fire broke out in an industrial area of Merritt Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

A fire broke out in an industrial area of Merritt Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

BREAKING: Fire sends thick smoke above industrial area of Merritt

A helicopter could be seen dumping water on the blaze around 4 p.m. Saturday

A large fire has sparked in an industrial area of Merritt Saturday afternoon.

The fire is located off Houston Street and appears to have originated as a slash pile at a wood processing plant that got out of control due to strong winds in the area shortly before 4 p.m. July 29.

Merritt Fire Rescue is responding to the “major fire” at the old Tolko site, the City of Merritt said in a press release.

“Neighbouring communities are providing assistance with mutual aid, and we are working with BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management and Climate Readiness BC, “the city said.

The city’s emergency operations centre has been activated to support the response.

A helicopter could be seen dumping buckets of water on the blaze.

A Black Press Media reporter is near the scene said fire could be seen spreading north into trees and bushes.

Thick smoke can be seen in the area of the fire and a brown smoke is blanketing the town.

An ambulance is standing by near the blaze.

READ MORE: Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services continue to attack wildfire south of Kamloops

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

bc wildfiresMerrittwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No space: BC Ferries tells Nanaimo walk-on passengers to find alternative

Just Posted

Campbell River Artist in Residence Shawn Decaire poses in his woodshop. Photo courtesy Campbell River Arts Council
Campbell River Arts Council to host community picnic this August

Still image capture from a video on social media showing the beating of a youth in Campbell River by at least three other youths. Facebook
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism

Racers swerve on the Saratoga Speedway in 2022. A years-long process to rezone the property is now moving to a vote between the three Electoral Directors of Comox Valley. (File Photo)
Saratoga Speedway now in the hands of Electoral Directors

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
18 months probation for coughing on frontline worker; COVID-19 tirade