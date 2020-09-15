UPDATE: Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire

The Campbell River Fire Department had a full call out Tuesday morning to 871A Island Highway to attend the second incident in two days at that location. On Sunday night a fire broke out in Miki’s Sesame Sushi restaurant. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Firefighters returned to the scene of Sunday’s restaurant fire at 871A Island Highway to extinguish a hidden fire continuing to smoulder in a concealed space in the building.

RELATED: Campbell River sushi restaurant hit by fire Sunday night

Firefighters attended the building for a second time after an alarm was activated Tuesday morning. At the scene, they found light smoke in the air on the third floor and further investigation turned up a hidden fire in the wall smouldering away.

“There’s lots of concealed spaces up in that old building with lots of renos and whatnot,” Fire Chief Tom Doherty said.

Both fire stations were called out with both career and auxiliary firefighters attending. Crews spent a lot of time “getting in the nooks and crannies in the walls where the fire’s hidden. It’s just chasing some of the ductwork through there,” Doherty said.

Three fire trucks were on scene at the building which houses Miki’s Sesame Sushi, B.C. Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences and the Trading Post. Sunday night’s fire originated in the restaurant and is still under investigation.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River sushi restaurant hit by fire Sunday night
Next story
Moe asks Trudeau to make oil and gas commitment in upcoming throne speech

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire

Light smoke sets off alarm

Campbell River volleyball player among female trailblazers in new national program

Grade 12 student-athlete Emoni Bush is part of the 16-member National Exellence Program in Richmond

School board not consulted on Dogwood supportive housing project: chairperson

Board discussed letters received at meeting, but won’t take any action

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

Campbell River School District monitoring adverse air quality from wildfire smoke

Schools will be closing exterior doors and windows, keeping students inside

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

Approximately 60 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

Most Read