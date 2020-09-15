UPDATE: Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire

The Campbell River Fire Department had a full call out Tuesday morning to 871A Island Highway to attend the second incident in two days at that location. On Sunday night a fire broke out in Miki’s Sesame Sushi restaurant. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Firefighters returned to the scene of Sunday’s restaurant fire at 871A Island Highway to extinguish a hidden fire continuing to smoulder in a concealed space in the building.

Firefighters attended the building for a second time after an alarm was activated Tuesday morning. At the scene, they found light smoke in the air on the third floor and further investigation turned up a hidden fire in the wall smouldering away.

“There’s lots of concealed spaces up in that old building with lots of renos and whatnot,” Fire Chief Tom Doherty said.

Both fire stations were called out with both career and auxiliary firefighters attending. Crews spent a lot of time “getting in the nooks and crannies in the walls where the fire’s hidden. It’s just chasing some of the ductwork through there,” Doherty said.

Three fire trucks were on scene at the building which houses Miki’s Sesame Sushi, B.C. Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences and the Trading Post. Sunday night’s fire originated in the restaurant and is still under investigation.

